Former Football League defender Jazz Richards has joined Haverfordwest County, as announced by their official club website.

The full-back has found a new club in the Welsh top flight side having been a free agent since last summer.

Richards, who is 29 years old, was released by Cardiff City at the end of last season and has since been weighing up his options.

He has been linked with Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons, Salford City and Fleetwood Town this season, as reported by TEAMtalk, but has now opted to move to Wales.

Chairman Rob Edwards said: “We are absolutely delighted to complete the signing of Jazz. He is a true professional who has played at the highest level for club and country. His ability, experience and knowledge of the game will be a huge asset for the rest of the season and will no doubt raise the levels of those around him too.”

Richards is an experienced full-back and has racked up 168 appearances in his career to date.

He started out at Swansea City and went onto play 51 times for the Swans during his time at the Liberty Stadium, as well as having loan spells away at Crystal Palace, Huddersfield Town and Fulham.

Richards made a permanent move to Fulham in July 2015 and stayed with the London club for a year before switching to Cardiff.

He was on the books with the Bluebirds for four years before parting company last year.