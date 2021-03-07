Nottingham Forest will hold talks with Glenn Murray about the possibility of him staying next season, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

The striker joined the Reds on a deal until the end of the campaign in January.

Murray, who is 37 years old, has since chipped in with two goals for Chris Hughton’s side and wants to prolong his playing career.

Nottingham Forest will hold discussions with him soon to establish whether they will keep him around for another year at least this summer.

Murray spent the first-half of this term on loan at fellow Championship outfit Watford from Brighton and Hove Albion but struggled to make an impact at Vicarage Road.

However, Forest threw him a lifeline this winter and he has slotted nicely into their side. He gives them more depth and experience up top.

He is a useful player for them to have in and around their ranks as he has tasted promotion to the Premier League twice so far in his career with Crystal Palace and Brighton.

Murray’s 31 goals in all competitions helped the Eagles go up in 2012/13, whilst he chipped in with 23 goals three years ago when Hughton’s Brighton gained automatic promotion to the big time.

He wasn’t able to reach the same sort of heights at Watford but the ex-Carlisle United, Rochdale and AFC Bournemouth man may have found a home at Forest.

