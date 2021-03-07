Blackburn Rovers are ‘ready to go foreign’ should they decide to part ways with Tony Mowbray.

The former West Brom, Celtic, Middlesbrough and Coventry City boss has been in charge of Blackburn Rovers since February 2017.

He was handed an 18-month deal to begin with, but Mowbray has been at the helm since. He managed to stabilise a club that could easily have free-fallen down the Football League after their Premier League demise. But this season has been a struggle.

Roves picked up their first win in seven Championship outings at Millwall yesterday. It comes after Blackburn emerged as dark horses for a top-six spot in the second-half of last season, but they’d eventually drop off the boil.

They then entered this season in blistering form, scoring goals and looking like early contenders for promotion. But again, that form and momentum and petered out, and Rovers now find themselves in mid-table limbo once again.

Calls for Mowbray’s departure has been mounting throughout the season. With just 12 games of the Championship season left for Rovers, the owners may be look at a summer replacement and Alan Nixon writes how the Venkys are ‘ready to go foreign’.

He cites the success of Valerien Ismael at Barnsley as an example of why Blackburn want to bring in an overseas manager to replace Mowbray – the Tykes sit in 6th-place of the Championship tale after seven-straight wins in the league.

A lot for Blackburn Rovers fans to be excited about – Mowbray has served the club well, but Rovers need something news and if they can replicate any of what Ismael has done at Barnsley, then they could be onto a winner.