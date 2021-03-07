Sunderland loan man Dion Sanderson is attracting interest from Championship duo Huddersfield Town and Bristol City, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

The defender has caught the eye on loan at the Stadium of Light this season from Wolves.

Premier League trio Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion have all also been credited with an interest in signing him this summer.

Wolves have a decision to make at the end of this campaign as to whether he has a long-term future at Molinuex.

Sanderson joined Sunderland on a season-long loan last summer and has since made 19 appearances in all competitions for the North East club as they eye a promotion from League One.

Lee Johnson’s side are keen on signing him this summer but that will depend on what league they playing in next term. They are currently 4th in the third tier.

Sanderson is a product of the Wolves academy and rose up through their youth ranks as a youngster. He made his first-team debut in October 2019 in a League Cup clash against rivals Aston Villa.

That is his first and only senior appearance for them to date but he did spend the second-half of last season on loan at Cardiff City, where he played 10 times for the Welsh side.

Sanderson is catching the eye at Sunderland and may be rewarded with a summer move, with Bristol City and Huddersfield linked.