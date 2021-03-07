Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly joined West Ham in the race to sign Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong.

A report from The Sun on Sunday (07.03.21, pg. 61) claims that Brighton are going to give West Ham a ‘run for their money’ in the race for the 24-year-old striker.

Having netted 16 goals in the Championship last season, Armstrong has already amassed 19 this time round and is quickly working his way towards a Premier League move.

The former Newcastle United man was at one stage attracting the attention of his former club, but then West Ham were linked and have seemingly been the most interested since.

David Moyes cast his eye over Armstrong in January. But Rovers’ £25million price-tag has been a deterrent throughout the season and it could yet see Armstrong remain at Ewood Park going into the next campaign.

That’d be bad news for Rovers – Armstrong is out-of-contract in 2022 and so Tony Mowbray will want the permanent sale this summer, but his side might yet have to budge on their valuation.

Brighton have proved goal-shy in the Premier League this season. They’ve managed just 27 goals in 27 outings and Alan Nixon writes that Armstrong ‘fits the bill’, and that Brighton could have ‘several players’ that they could include in a swap deal.

A big summer ahead for Armstrong and for Blackburn Rovers too, who’ve started to regress slightly under Mowbray. But the Premier League has been calling for Armstrong throughout this season and whoever he joins will have a fine player on their hands.