New Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook wants to add Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson to his coaching staff, but the 41-year-old isn’t ready to leave the Latics just yet.

Reports from The Sun on Sunday (07.03.21, pg. 61) claim that Cook wants to bring in his former Wigan assistant Richardson, as well former Leeds United man Noel Hunt.

Cook was brought in as manager earlier this week. It comes after a season of speculation linking Cook with a host of jobs – the Sheffield Wednesday one most notably – and also after a reported takeover at Ipswich Town.

The deal was said to be ‘close’ earlier in the week, but those reports have since settled down as the final stages of the process are pushed through.

Either way, Cook is now at Ipswich Town and is ready to bolster his coaching staff with Richardson, who took charge of Cook’s former side Wigan Athletic earlier in the season.

His side still look destined for relegation into League Two having amassed just 30 points all season, but is seemingly content on staying at the club until the summer at least.

Hunt meanwhile briefly took caretaker charge of Swindon Town earlier in the season. He’s been out-of-work since but the former Leeds United forward is a respected name in the game, and could join Cook at Ipswich before Richardson.

A lot for Ipswich Town fans to look forward too after some tough years under Paul Lambert. But Cook is a fine appointment and coupled with a pending takeover, it should make for a strong promotion push in the coming weeks or seasons.