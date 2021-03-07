A report from The Sun on Sunday (07.03.21, pg. 61) claims that Chelsea youngster Luke McCormick has ‘played his way into a move to Millwall’.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Bristol Rovers. Having graduatef through th develeopment squd at Stamford Bridge, McCOrmick spent part of last seaosn on loan at Shrewsbury Town but has this season prevailed at Rolvers.

He’s made 26 League one appearances for what is now Joey Barton’s side, scoring three goals in the process. The midfielder is out-of-contract in 2022 but is supposedly keen on leaving before then.

Alan Nixon writes in his column this morning that McCormick’s wish to leave Chelsea in the summer should see a ‘swithc across London’ to join Gary Rowett’s Millwall.

The Lions have endured another stop-start season under Rowett. They’ve lost two of their last three after going on a typical Millwall run of nine games unbeaten, with five of those being draws.

Millwall are hard to beat if nothing else, but it’s not the form that will take them into the Premeir League – they sit in 11th-place of the Championship table after yesterday’s defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers, and again Rowett will have a lot of work to do in the summer.

His side finished 8th last time round. Rowett won;t want to see his side start on a backward trajectory and so if his side miss out on the top-six by a long way this season, then expect Millwall to go for in the summer transfer window to finally seal their route in the top flight.