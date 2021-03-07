A report from The Sun on Sunday (07.03.21, pg. 61) claims that new Sheffield Wednesday manager is Darren Moore is ‘constantly in touch’ with his permanent predecessor Tony Pulis.

The pair have been close friends during both Moore’s time at both West Brom and Doncaster Rovers. Moore stepped in to manage at The Hawthorns soon after Pulis left the role, and now he’s done the same at Hillsborough.

He was appointed at the start of the week but has so far endured a torrid start to life in the dugout. Through no fault of his own, Moore has picked up back-to-back defeats against Rotherham United and Reading in his opening two games, leaving his side still seven points from safety.

But the arrival of the former Doncaster Rovers boss has at least instilled some hopes for the future – the Owls look destined for relegation into League One, for which Moore would be a suitable manager to try and get them back into the second-tier.

It’s a rebuilding phase, but the atmosphere under Moore is stark compared to that of Pulis. The Welshman’s tenure lasted just 45 days, ending in controversy after owner Dejphon Chansiri publicly dressed down him down.

Neil Thompson stepped in as caretaker manager for a prolonged stint. He brought about some positive results at first and it looked as though he’d be seeing them through to the end of the season.

But then the club announced the shock appointment of Moore. Sheffield Wednesday still can’t get away from Pulis though and should Moore keep the Owls up, then he might be thanking Pulis for his help.