Bradford City looked down and almost out in the last throes of Stuart McCall’s time at Valley Parade.

Up to the 3-1 defeat by Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park, McCall had overseen the Bantams to their lowest league position since 1966.

The Sellars and Trueman Show

George Wood/Getty Images Sport

After McCall’s sacking, Bradford City were placed under the interim charge of duo Conor Sellars and Mark Trueman.

From battling relegation to within touching distance of the play-offs, Sellars and Trueman have had a fantastic effect.

In their 15 games since taking over, the now joint-managers of Bradford City have lost just once, a 3-2 defeat to Exeter City.

That was followed by five straight wins – part of 10 wins since taking over. Four of those games have been draws, including today’s 1-1 game against Bolton Wanderers.

To all intent and purpose, it was a game that the Bantams should have lost but were rescued by a Danny Rowe thunderbolt in time added-on.

Rowe at the death – Bantams fans react

City fans were understandably ecstatic with Rowe’s 4th goal as a Bantam – four goals scored in just nine appearances since joining the West Yorkshire side in the January transfer window.

Here is a selection of those appreciative tweets from Bradford City fans:

Will Bradford City make the League Two play-offs this year?

Yes.

On a run.

No.

Will fall short.