Bradford City looked down and almost out in the last throes of Stuart McCall’s time at Valley Parade.

Up to the 3-1 defeat by Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park, McCall had overseen the Bantams to their lowest league position since 1966.

The Sellars and Trueman Show

After McCall’s sacking, Bradford City were placed under the interim charge of duo Conor Sellars and Mark Trueman.

From battling relegation to within touching distance of the play-offs, Sellars and Trueman have had a fantastic effect.

In their 15 games since taking over, the now joint-managers of Bradford City have lost just once, a 3-2 defeat to Exeter City.

That was followed by five straight wins – part of 10 wins since taking over. Four of those games have been draws, including today’s 1-1 game against Bolton Wanderers.

To all intent and purpose, it was a game that the Bantams should have lost but were rescued by a Danny Rowe thunderbolt in time added-on.

Rowe at the death – Bantams fans react

City fans were understandably ecstatic with Rowe’s 4th goal as a Bantam – four goals scored in just nine appearances since joining the West Yorkshire side in the January transfer window.

Here is a selection of those appreciative tweets from Bradford City fans:

Oh boy that feels like a victory . Second best for the best part , not sharp enough or quick enough and then a 93rd minute equaliser 😂😂😂. Danny Rowe take a bow . #bcafc — Kendal Chris (@CMH1967) March 6, 2021

@BBCWYS Danny Rowe just saved the weekend 👍🤣🤣🤣 #bcafc — chris potter (@cjpoot) March 6, 2021

What a game, what a finish from Danny Rowe, and what a great result that could be! Personally think Bolton are the best team we’ve played this season relentless football and will no doubt be up there, but we defended immensely! Massively proud of this team 🐓 #BCAFC #BWFC — Jelbcafc (@Ellis95J) March 6, 2021

Imagine if Valley Parade had been full when that Danny Rowe effort flew in. Didn’t think it possible but I miss the place even more now.😀#bcafc — Karl Cunliffe (@KDCunliffe) March 6, 2021

Shouted louder than Kiwomya when that went in,not really deserved but Rowe is a goal machine,feels like a win.both will be up there,they are the best side we have played#bcafc — Brian Walker (@Bantam_nuggsy) March 6, 2021

the kop would’ve erupted if we was allowed in DANNY ROWE U BEAUTY 😍 #bcafc — Dj (@djedmandsbcafc) March 6, 2021

Cannot remember a January signing having as much of an impact as Danny Rowe has had this season #bcafc — Joe Garside (@JoeGarside1) March 6, 2021

Danny Rowe is turning out to be a Charlie Wyke type figure for us. Always comes up with a big goal ! #bcafc @ParkerTandA @officialbantams — Jason Devaney (@jdevaney24) March 6, 2021

Take a point all day long! Danny Rowe you bloody beauty! ❤️🧡❤️🧡 #bcafc — Callum Booth (@CalBooth14) March 6, 2021

