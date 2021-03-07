Sheffield Wednesday fans haven’t had the best of seasons so far in their 2020/21 campaign.

They’ve effectively had four managers since the current campaign kicked into action. First to go was Garry Monk and Tony Pulis didn’t last that long.

Interim boss Neil Thompson at least dragged results in the right direction and gave Owls fans a degree of hope. He was replaced by Darren Moore, a manager stolen from Doncaster Rovers.

The fourth man in but one man down in Reading loss

Moore became Wednesday’s fourth manager of the season. The rot that many think has set in at Hillsborough still continues, though.

Today’s loss against Reading was their SEVENTH on the spin and sees the Owls remain next-to-bottom in the Sky Bet Championship table.

It was a loss that hinged on an early red-mist error that led to a red card and a converted penalty.

Owls defender Julian Borner brought down Reading forward George Puscas with a clumsy challenge and was shown a straight red. Reading’s Michael Olise converted the resulting penalty.

Sheffield Wednesday fans round on Borner after red card

Anger was obviously going to be forthcoming and that anger was largely directed at one man – Julian Borner.

Here’s what Sheffield Wednesday fans said after the game about German import Borner – it wasn’t pleasant.

Keep on walking Borner.Waste of a wage. — Rimus Quayle (@RimusQ) March 6, 2021

Hey @arminia just wondering if you want your old mate Julian Borner back? Will sort out all the travel for him to get back to you as an incentive 👍 #swfc — Ty (@TyTheOwlMC) March 6, 2021

Why did borner do that!!! Complete idiot! #swfc — owls2020 (@OvO_2017) March 6, 2021

Borner absolutely shambolic, first this mistake then the clear foul for the pen. Why god why do we have these players. #swfc — James (@EagleJagOwl) March 6, 2021

That was awful even by Julian Borner’s standards 🤦‍♂️ That’s all folks #swfc pic.twitter.com/VUZKQ2FCSV — Peter Hanson (@PeterHanson89) March 6, 2021

At least we won’t see Julian borner for 3 games #swfc — Aaron Rutherford (@AzzaRutherford) March 6, 2021

Borner should take full responsibility for this. We went from having a slim chance to none. Season needs to end soon. Turning into an alcoholic at this rate. #swfc — Nick Wallace (@nwallaceowl) March 6, 2021

Julian Borner. Slow on the ground, turn circle of a bulldozer, not exactly commanding in the air. Can anyone tell what department he actually excels in as a defender? #swfc — MC Owl 🦉 (@mickenell) March 6, 2021

