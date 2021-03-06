Charlton Athletic missed the chance to make it back-to-back wins with a 0-0 draw away at Oxford United. 

The Addicks travelled to the Kassam Stadium on the back of their 1-0 away win at Wigan Athletic in midweek.

Ronnie Schwartz missed a last minute penalty which has seen Lee Bowyer’s return to the Valley with just a point.

This could be seen as a pivotal moment at the end of the campaign if Charlton miss out on the Play-Offs.

Schwartz, who is 31 years old, had the chance to make himself a popular man this evening but saw his spot kick saved well by  Oxford ‘keeper Jack Stevens.

He joined Charlton in January from FC Midtjylland and has since scored once in 14 games for his new club.

Here is how the Addicks fans reacted on Twitter to his injury time penalty miss today against the U’s-

 

 