Charlton Athletic missed the chance to make it back-to-back wins with a 0-0 draw away at Oxford United.

The Addicks travelled to the Kassam Stadium on the back of their 1-0 away win at Wigan Athletic in midweek.

Ronnie Schwartz missed a last minute penalty which has seen Lee Bowyer’s return to the Valley with just a point.

This could be seen as a pivotal moment at the end of the campaign if Charlton miss out on the Play-Offs.

Schwartz, who is 31 years old, had the chance to make himself a popular man this evening but saw his spot kick saved well by Oxford ‘keeper Jack Stevens.

He joined Charlton in January from FC Midtjylland and has since scored once in 14 games for his new club.

Here is how the Addicks fans reacted on Twitter to his injury time penalty miss today against the U’s-

That feels as bad as a loss.

A penalty to win the game with the last kick of the match and mentally we’d already grabbed the 3 points.

Grrrr.#cafc — Marco (@MarcoCasualty) March 6, 2021

Feel sorry for Ronnie there. #cafc — ForzaMarcoMotta (@ForzaMarcoMotta) March 6, 2021

Think people need to chill out, wasn’t a bad penalty. Great save #cafc — Sam Burgess (@SamBurgess3) March 6, 2021

If we score that Pen and win the game it’s just paper over cracks. This team is so far off being good enough to push for top 6. No excitement watching this group of players #cafc — Dan (@CAFCKidman) March 6, 2021

Go easy on Ronnie. All credit to the Oxford keeper. We didn’t deserve to win anyway. #cafc — Will (@unclegully_) March 6, 2021