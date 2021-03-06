Birmingham City lost 1-0 at Barnsley in the Championship this afternoon.

Birmingham City travelled to the Championship’s form side Barnsley this afternoon, with Aitor Karanka’s team looking to pull further away from the drop zone.

They had the chance to move further in front of Rotherham United who sit in 22nd-place – three points behind Birmingham – but it was always going to be difficult against Barnsley.

Karanka’s side showed fight in the first-half but early into the second, Daryl Dike fired Barnsley in front with a fine strike going in at the near post.

Blues fans picekd out some poor performances today, but one name that kept cropping up was Ivan Sunjic – the 24-year-old made his 33rd Championship appearance of the season today, but struggled in midfield.

See what these Birmingham City fans had to say on Twitter about Sunjic’s performance today: