Birmingham City lost 1-0 at Barnsley in the Championship this afternoon.

Birmingham City travelled to the Championship’s form side Barnsley this afternoon, with Aitor Karanka’s team looking to pull further away from the drop zone.

They had the chance to move further in front of Rotherham United who sit in 22nd-place – three points behind Birmingham – but it was always going to be difficult against Barnsley.

Karanka’s side showed fight in the first-half but early into the second, Daryl Dike fired Barnsley in front with a fine strike going in at the near post.

Blues fans picekd out some poor performances today, but one name that kept cropping up was Ivan Sunjic – the 24-year-old made his 33rd Championship appearance of the season today, but struggled in midfield.

See what these Birmingham City fans had to say on Twitter about Sunjic’s performance today:

Sunjic is a horrible footballer #bcfc — Michael Morby (@c64b37ff7a9a406) March 6, 2021

Definitely, it's not difficult to set us up, 442 and back to basics. Players in the right positions.

We definitely got absolutely screwed over for the price for Sunjic. — James. (@Ricey_17) March 6, 2021

We paid for 6 million pounds for Sunjic 😂 — Max Bradley (@MRMAXBRADLEY_) March 6, 2021

I dont think Harper or Sunjic have offered much. Would like to see Hal on for one of them and Cosgrove for Juke if we are looking for a target man. I think Friend looks candidate for a sending off today with his late tackles — Modern Day Touring (@ModernDayEvent) March 6, 2021

So does every other player in the team. Sunjic was a one to watch for the future but Karanka and the teams lack of style have stunted his prospects. He’d be class elsewhere — Stream Giant (@stream_giant) March 6, 2021

If we ever sell Sunjic I would be 100% surprised if we even make a profit on him. Not rated him all season long. #bcfc — BCFC (@BCFCEVERYTHING) March 6, 2021

Sunjic off for Hallilovic. Why isn’t he making that sub? #bcfc — Stokes (@_LukeStokes_) March 6, 2021