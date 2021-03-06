Millwall lost 2-0 at home to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this afternoon.

Millwall went into today’s game at The Den in 10th-place of the Championship table, and with the chance to close the gap on the top-six to just six points.

But instead, Gary Rowett’s side were beaten by Blackburn Rovers who found the net through Bradley Dack in the first-half, and Sam Gallagher in the second.

There were some lacklustre player performances in that Millwall side today, but one of them wasn’t Billy Mitchell – the 19-year-old made just his fifth Championship appearance of the season today, before being hauled off in the second-half.

He was taken off for Matt Smith in what was an attacking change from Rowett, but fans couldn’t understand why he took Mitchell off after what was a fine individual performance from him in the first-half.

See what these Millwall fans had to say on Twitter about the decision:

He’s lost the plot 🤣🤣 — COYL (@Millwall_03) March 6, 2021

Why Mitchell? Our best player today. — Bill F (@mfc815) March 6, 2021

Wait did I just read that correctly? — Katie_caroll (@CarollKatie) March 6, 2021

Have a day off, he's been our only decent player — Luke Stallard (@LukeStallard1) March 6, 2021

Take off our best player when woods is on a yellow — Anthony Prior (@Anthonyprior_) March 6, 2021