‘Did I just read that correctly’ – These Millwall fans couldn’t understand Rowett logic during Blackburn Rovers defeat
Millwall lost 2-0 at home to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this afternoon.
Millwall went into today’s game at The Den in 10th-place of the Championship table, and with the chance to close the gap on the top-six to just six points.
But instead, Gary Rowett’s side were beaten by Blackburn Rovers who found the net through Bradley Dack in the first-half, and Sam Gallagher in the second.
There were some lacklustre player performances in that Millwall side today, but one of them wasn’t Billy Mitchell – the 19-year-old made just his fifth Championship appearance of the season today, before being hauled off in the second-half.
He was taken off for Matt Smith in what was an attacking change from Rowett, but fans couldn’t understand why he took Mitchell off after what was a fine individual performance from him in the first-half.
See what these Millwall fans had to say on Twitter about the decision:
He’s lost the plot 🤣🤣
— COYL (@Millwall_03) March 6, 2021
Why Mitchell? Our best player today.
— Bill F (@mfc815) March 6, 2021
Wait did I just read that correctly?
— Katie_caroll (@CarollKatie) March 6, 2021
Have a day off, he's been our only decent player
— Luke Stallard (@LukeStallard1) March 6, 2021
Take off our best player when woods is on a yellow
— Anthony Prior (@Anthonyprior_) March 6, 2021
Rly?
— Jack (@Jack60436388) March 6, 2021
WHAT ON EARTH!? He’s been our best player. Unreal https://t.co/XuZQs5JBw9
— Jess (@jesslouiseb23) March 6, 2021
I’m sorryyyyy? https://t.co/w96r7ad29f
— loisxoxo (@loiswhipple95) March 6, 2021