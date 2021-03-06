Sheffield Wednesday lost 3-0 at Reading in the Championship today.

Darren Moore took charge of his second game as Sheffield Wednesday manager today, taking his side down to Berkshire to face play-off hopefuls Reading.

Few expected Moore to be able to get a tune out of his side today. But the game was changed on its head when Julian Borner was shown a straight red card in the first-half.

Michael Olise stepped up to convert the subsequent penalty, with former Owls Lucas Joao scoring the second after half-time and Andre Yiadom adding the third late on.

Every passing defeat seems to reaffirm Sheffield Wednesday’s inevitable relegation into League One, and today’s performance was a harrowing reminder that these players simply aren’t good enough.

The Owls remain in 23rd-place of he Championship, and still with a seven-point gap to safety.

That’s the overriding message coming coming from Sheffield Wednesday fans – see what they had to say on Twitter here:

@swfc players simply not good enough. No quality and weak mentality. #swfc — 97 Owl (@owlingmad1997) March 6, 2021

Today just feels different players don’t care, fans have given up.. we’re finished #swfc — GEORGE (@George97_Swfc) March 6, 2021

I actually feel sorry for Moore. Highly likely he will be our 3rd victim at the end of the season. When will we realise just not the gaffer, it’s the poison above and the dire state of our Sunday league squad #swfc — Mark (@baowl) March 6, 2021

This is a squad of players who have accepted relegation through poor decisions, poor effort & a lack of quality. To put #swfc in this position, this is the fault of Chansiri & his advisor https://t.co/nBjydNFGDL — Tony (@Tony__SWFC) March 6, 2021

Apart from a contract for Uhrogide, I would rip up any other offers we've made. I really do not want to see these players at Hillsborough next season. #swfc — Wes 💙🦉⚽🎸📺📙🍻 (@wesleykey) March 6, 2021

Switched off after we decided to implode. I’m done. Let me guess, players walked down the tunnel with their heads down? Not talking to each other? None of them care. Honestly CANT WAIT to see the back of them OOC in the summer. L1 is a blessing in that sense. #swfc — Oliver_1992 (@Oliver19923) March 6, 2021

Can we time travel to the end of the season so Moore can build a team please? 😩 #SWFC — ChegTheOwl1867 (@COwl1867) March 6, 2021