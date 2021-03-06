Sheffield Wednesday lost 3-0 at Reading in the Championship today.

Darren Moore took charge of his second game as Sheffield Wednesday manager today, taking his side down to Berkshire to face play-off hopefuls Reading.

Few expected Moore to be able to get a tune out of his side today. But the game was changed on its head when Julian Borner was shown a straight red card in the first-half.

Michael Olise stepped up to convert the subsequent penalty, with former Owls Lucas Joao scoring the second after half-time and Andre Yiadom adding the third late on.

Every passing defeat seems to reaffirm Sheffield Wednesday’s inevitable relegation into League One, and today’s performance was a harrowing reminder that these players simply aren’t good enough.

The Owls remain in 23rd-place of he Championship, and still with a seven-point gap to safety.

That’s the overriding message coming coming from Sheffield Wednesday fans – see what they had to say on Twitter here: