QPR won 2-0 away at Bristol City in the Championship today.

QPR went to Ashton Gate hoping to resurrect back-to-back defeats in the Championship, coming after an upturn in form for Mark Warburton’s side.

They faced a Bristol City side boosted by the recent arrival of Nigel Pearson as manager, but few would’ve expected QPR to have a two-goal lead by half-time.

The Rs found first-half goals through Ilias Chair and Rob Dickie,defending well in the second to claim the perfect away victory – the win lifts QPR up a place into 16th of the Championship table.

It was a much better performance from QPR. They looked hungry in the first-half especially and several names stood out – none more so that Sam Field.

The man on loan from West Brom made his sixth Championship appearance for the club today, and plenty of QPR fans were impressed with his performance: