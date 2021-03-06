Sheffield Wednesday started this 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign already in deficit.

They were 12 points off of zero after infringements of the EFL’s FFP regulations. That penalty was halved to six points earlier this season.

Even if the other six points were restored, they would still be not enough to drag them out of the relegation zone.

Wednesday woes continue as Owls suffer

The Owls have burned through two managers already this season after Garry Monk and Tony Pulis were both sacked within a month of each other.

A revival threatened under interim manager, Neil Thompson, but that soon faded. Even the pilfering of Darren Moore from neighbours Doncaster Rovers hasn’t sparked the Owls into action.

A late, late loss at Hillsborough to another local rival Rotherham saw much criticism. That carried over into today’s game against Reading.

Red card fiasco and Wednesday vitriol

The game was hardly underway before Julian Borner brought down Reading’s George Puscas. Michael Olise converted the resulting penalty to leave Wednesday on 10 men and 1-0 down. Against a side like Reading, that is a hill to climb.

These Sheffield Wednesday fans, already well steeped in disappointment, were quick to comment after Julian Borner’s red card and Reading taking the lead from the resultant penalty.

Don’t even care now — wataldo (@Wataldo) March 6, 2021

We are losing again #swfc — Bambi (@Jamie_Gott92) March 6, 2021

Game over, everyone back on the bus. #swfc — Paul Sullivan (@PaulSul41730165) March 6, 2021

This club is really testing me!… #swfc — Rory Bracken (@Rory_Bracken) March 6, 2021

When it rains it POURS! 7th sending off this season. What shambles 😂 #swfc — Adam Wilkinson 🍋 (@Adam_wilkinson8) March 6, 2021

I’m 3 mins behind…. #dodgybox I wish I was an hour in front and this game was over already #swfc — Annette (@netty0779) March 6, 2021

What do you need to tweet to get banned by the club? I've tried everything #swfc — Luke Unwin (@unwin_luke) March 6, 2021

@swfc #swfc absolute schoolboy stuff. Again beyond a complete joke. — Paul Pashley (@MrPaulPashley) March 6, 2021

We do it to ourselves ☹️#swfc — Kathy Hayes (@kathy_owl) March 6, 2021

Absolutely pitiful. Makes the mistake then compounds the mistake with that. They should stop his wages until he plays again #borner #swfc — Not Really Nigel Short (@nigel_short) March 6, 2021

