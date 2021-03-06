Derby County’s opening salvos of the 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign were weak.

Those efforts under Dutchman Philip Cocu saw performances fall and points become increasingly hard to get.

Eventually, Cocu had to go and the Rams were left managerless for a while.

Rooney era and increased hope

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Sport

The appointment of Wayne Rooney saw Derby County’s results pick up. The Rams moved out of the relegation zone and became increasingly hard to score against.

However, that initial surge seems to have dropped back some and results and performances are threatening to become inconsistent once more.

Last time out Rooney’s Rams were pummeled 4-0 in a thrashing at Cardiff City. Today they visit Birmingham to take on Coventry City at St Andrew’s.

Early error and instant Derby fans reaction

Clive Mason/Getty Images Sport

Coventry started the game one place and three points away from Derby County. However, an early goal for the home side brought the Sky Blues level on points.

These Derby County fans were very quick to comment after the Rams went 1-0 down to Maxime Biamou’s opener for the Sky Blues.

Will Derby go on to lose this game against Coventry City?

Derby loss.

Incoming.

Derby win or draw.

Possibility.