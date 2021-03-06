Derby County’s opening salvos of the 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign were weak.

Those efforts under Dutchman Philip Cocu saw performances fall and points become increasingly hard to get.

Eventually, Cocu had to go and the Rams were left managerless for a while.

Rooney era and increased hope

The appointment of Wayne Rooney saw Derby County’s results pick up. The Rams moved out of the relegation zone and became increasingly hard to score against.

However, that initial surge seems to have dropped back some and results and performances are threatening to become inconsistent once more.

Last time out Rooney’s Rams were pummeled 4-0 in a thrashing at Cardiff City. Today they visit Birmingham to take on Coventry City at St Andrew’s.

Early error and instant Derby fans reaction

Coventry started the game one place and three points away from Derby County. However, an early goal for the home side brought the Sky Blues level on points.

These Derby County fans were very quick to comment after the Rams went 1-0 down to Maxime Biamou’s opener for the Sky Blues.

Well… that went well😂😂 — Curt (@DcfcLad98) March 6, 2021

Good thing we made 6 changes on Tuesday in preparation for this game. #DCFC — Daniel (@17Dan17) March 6, 2021

Going down — Johnnymacdcfc (@johnnymacDCFC) March 6, 2021

Byrne what were you thinking ffs #dcfc — Jshm (@jshmtn) March 6, 2021

Kelle roos is a goalkeeper — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) March 6, 2021

Oh man, not again — DCFCHub (@DcfcHub) March 6, 2021

I've seen enough of Bird now to know he's not the answer. Our midfield is non existent and he offers nothing. Knight on the left doesn't work either. #DCFC — Chris (@buckers2011) March 6, 2021

Huge holes in the defence. One misplaced pass and they’re instantly through #dcfc — Big Joey (@Joe43534774) March 6, 2021

