‘That went well’ – These Derby County fans already commenting as Coventry City take early lead after horror show
Derby County’s opening salvos of the 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign were weak.
Those efforts under Dutchman Philip Cocu saw performances fall and points become increasingly hard to get.
Eventually, Cocu had to go and the Rams were left managerless for a while.
Rooney era and increased hope
The appointment of Wayne Rooney saw Derby County’s results pick up. The Rams moved out of the relegation zone and became increasingly hard to score against.
However, that initial surge seems to have dropped back some and results and performances are threatening to become inconsistent once more.
Last time out Rooney’s Rams were pummeled 4-0 in a thrashing at Cardiff City. Today they visit Birmingham to take on Coventry City at St Andrew’s.
Early error and instant Derby fans reaction
Coventry started the game one place and three points away from Derby County. However, an early goal for the home side brought the Sky Blues level on points.
These Derby County fans were very quick to comment after the Rams went 1-0 down to Maxime Biamou’s opener for the Sky Blues.
Well… that went well😂😂
— Curt (@DcfcLad98) March 6, 2021
Good thing we made 6 changes on Tuesday in preparation for this game. #DCFC
— Daniel (@17Dan17) March 6, 2021
Pathetic #dcfc
— Ewan Valentine (@Ewan_Valentine) March 6, 2021
This is awful. Absolutely awful. #dcfc
— Dan (@Dan_Walls_) March 6, 2021
Going down
— Johnnymacdcfc (@johnnymacDCFC) March 6, 2021
Byrne what were you thinking ffs #dcfc
— Jshm (@jshmtn) March 6, 2021
Kelle roos is a goalkeeper
— DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) March 6, 2021
End me #dcfc
— Alfie🐏 (@biblicalrams) March 6, 2021
Oh man, not again
— DCFCHub (@DcfcHub) March 6, 2021
I've seen enough of Bird now to know he's not the answer. Our midfield is non existent and he offers nothing. Knight on the left doesn't work either. #DCFC
— Chris (@buckers2011) March 6, 2021
Huge holes in the defence. One misplaced pass and they’re instantly through #dcfc
— Big Joey (@Joe43534774) March 6, 2021
