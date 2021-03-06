Speaking with the Manchester Evening News, ex-Bolton Wanderers striker Adam Le Fondre has said he believes his former club deserve to be promoted to League One.

Ian Evatt’s side have come on leaps and bounds since the start of the campaign, mounting a push for the League Two play-offs in recent months.

As it stands, Bolton Wanderers sit in 7th place after 32 games. The Trotters have won seven games in a row, keeping a thoroughly impressive six consecutive clean sheets.

Their recent surge up the League Two table has caught the attention of former striker Adam Le Fondre.

Now plying his trade in India with Mumbai City, the 34-year-old striker has revealed his promotion hope for Bolton. Speaking with the Manchester Evening News, Le Fondre said he hopes and believes the club can challenge for promotion, saying:

“I don’t see, with the squad they’ve assembled, how they can’t be at least pushing for play-offs. It seems as if they’ve turned a corner and are [pushing for the play-offs].

“What would be better than getting promotion? It’s something that the fan base would deserve and love due to everything they’ve been through in recent years. I hope they do it. I hope they do get promoted they deserve success, the fans.

“They’ve had a rough ride of it for a while and I think a little bit of success would go a long way.”

In his time with Wanderers, the striker netted 21 goals in 75 appearances. Le Fondre also enjoyed notable stints with Reading (41 goals in 110 games) and Rotherham United (55 goals in 103 games).

He experienced promotions with both Bolton and the Royals, coming in 2017 and 2012 respectively.

Do you think Bolton will be promoted? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Will BWFC be promoted?