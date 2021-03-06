Nottingham Forest lost 1-0 at Watford in the Championship this lunchtime.

The two sides kick-started the weekend at Vicarage Road. Both Chris Hughton and Xisco Munoz had experienced some better form through February, and it seemingly made for a cagey affair.

Adam Masina would score in the first-half to give Watford what would be the eventual win, dealing Forest their second-straight defeat in the Championship after losing to Luton Town in midweek.

There were a handful of poor player performances from Forest, but full-back Gaetan Bong came back into the side after missing the last two and stood out as playing particularly poorly today.

The 32-year-old made just his eighth Championship appearance of the season after struggles with injury and form, and the former Brighton man proved why he’s struggling to get into Hughton’s starting line-up.

Forest remain in 16th ahead of the 3pm games, whilst Watford leapfrog Brentford into 2nd whose game with Rotherham United was postponed this week.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on his performance today: