Nottingham Forest lost 1-0 at Watford in the Championship this lunchtime.

The two sides kick-started the weekend at Vicarage Road. Both Chris Hughton and Xisco Munoz had experienced some better form through February, and it seemingly made for a cagey affair.

Adam Masina would score in the first-half to give Watford what would be the eventual win, dealing Forest their second-straight defeat in the Championship after losing to Luton Town in midweek.

There were a handful of poor player performances from Forest, but full-back Gaetan Bong came back into the side after missing the last two and stood out as playing particularly poorly today.

The 32-year-old made just his eighth Championship appearance of the season after struggles with injury and form, and the former Brighton man proved why he’s struggling to get into Hughton’s starting line-up.

Forest remain in 16th ahead of the 3pm games, whilst Watford leapfrog Brentford into 2nd whose game with Rotherham United was postponed this week.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on his performance today:

Throughout the 70s and 80s the Soviets dug the Kola Superdeep Borehole in Northern Russia. It was the deepest manmade hole on earth at 40,230 feet, or 12.2km. They stopped because they realised they'd never get as low as @nottmtails match rating for Gaëtan Bong. #NFFC — Dan Bickell (@Deanzoz) March 6, 2021

Bong is actually looking like a guy who’s won a competition to play a game for us #nffc — _jake_doyle_ (@_jake_doyle_) March 6, 2021

Off it goes Bong is winding me up #nffc — Stu Brown (@westcountryred) March 6, 2021

Bong has lead in his boots, pass it on #NFFC — Matt 🔴⚪️ (@mgrice90) March 6, 2021

This… Is painful! Could make 5 subs here, some terrible performances! So easy for Watford! Joe Worrall has kept us in this! Another let off there! Luckily it was Andre Gray! Now get Bong off! #NFFC — Olly Bausor (@OllyBausor) March 6, 2021

Gaetan Bong up there as one of the worse players I've seen pull on the Garibaldi. #NFFC — Tom (@Grabbz09) March 6, 2021

One for the boo boys today: Bong, Yates and Freeman all struggling #NFFC — Red Beast Man (@proudhonk) March 6, 2021