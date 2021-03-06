Wigan Athletic is a club in turmoil and it is turmoil not of their choosing.

Thrown into administration by former owner Au Yeung Wai Kay, the Latics were relegated from the Sky Bet Championship after the necessary 12 points were deducted.

The asset-stripping began soon afterward as bigger sides dipped in and took the jewels of Wigan’s crown.

That is still going on.

Jewels took from Wigan crown – a latest gem to leave

Youngsters such as Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United), Alfie Devine (Spurs) and Jensen Weir (Brighton) have all been cherry-picked – young striker Kyle Joseph is the next.

Reports from many sources, such as The Scottish Sun, state that Celtic are “closing in on a deal” to land the talented youngster in the summer.

London-born Joseph has been at the DW Stadium since 2014 when he signed terms as a schoolboy.

After starring for the youth sides, including six goals in seven games for the Under-18s, the Latics dire situation has forced him into the first-team and League One action.

The 19-year-old has responded with five goals and an assist in 14 League One games. He has also caught the eye and one of those so caught are Glasgow giants, Celtic.

Celtic move and what Wigan will see of it

The Scottish Sun’s article was based on a snippet from The Daily Mail who in January wrote that the Bhoys were amongst four teams interested in him.

Promoted ahead of his development time was a necessity for the Latics, it looks likely that he will be leaving ahead of his time too.

Tales of his upcoming departure have also brought about questions from fans. One such question came from the fan who tagged Nixon who’d just commented on a tweet from a fan about Tony Mowbray at Blackburn Rovers.

With reports that Kyle Joseph is on his way to Celtic, would Wigan receive ANY compo or completely 0. — Kevin Sawyers (@KevinSawyersUK) March 6, 2021

Sun reporter Nixon was quick to reply, adding his response as a quoted retweet:

Wigan are at home to MK Dons today and will be hoping to get all three points to move them away from the foot of the League One table.

Will Wigan scrape League One survival or are they League Two bound?