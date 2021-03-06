Speaking with Wales Online, Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy has confirmed young left-back Joel Bagan has suffered a dislocated shoulder.

The 19-year-old came into the side for the Bluebirds’ Friday night draw with Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers held Mick McCarthy’s men to a draw, in which Bagan was forced off after 38 minutes. Featuring at left-wing back, the academy graduate suffered a shoulder injury after a coming together with one of Carlos Corberan’s players.

Now, an update on the injury has emerged, dealing another blow to Cardiff City.

Just a matter of days after Joe Bennett suffered an ACL injury, Bagan has dislocated his shoulder. Bluebirds boss McCarthy confirmed the news with Wales Online, stating that they will not be rushing him back early. Here’s what he had to say:

“He did dislocate his shoulder. I’m not a doctor, but I do know lads who’ve dislocated them before and when it happens once, it can happen pretty easily again until they have the operation.

“Whether that’s the case with Joel, I don’t know. But he’s a very young player. So we want to look after him. He won’t be rushed back and he needs to be right.”

With Bagan’s injury confirmed, it awaits to be seen just how long it will be before the youngster can return to action.

With both Bagan and Bennett out through injury, Northern Irishman Ciaron Brown will likely come into the side. He came on for the injured prodigy against Huddersfield, making his league debut for the club.

The 23-year-old returned from his loan spell with Livingston in January after playing 34 times for the Scottish club.