As quoted by Not The Old Firm, St. Mirren attacker Kyle McAllister has reflected on his injury-hit time with Derby County.

The Scottish attacker spent two-and-a-half years with the Rams, arriving under Steve McClaren as a promising talent for the future.

However, McAllister never made an appearance for Derby County’s senior side. Most of his game time with the Rams came for the U23, also spending time on loan in Scotland with St. Mirren.

McAllister’s time at Pride Park was ravaged by injuries. He departed in the summer of 2019, returning to the Buddies on a permanent basis after a difficult stint with the Championship club.

Now, the former Scotland youth international has opened up about his struggles with Derby County.

Speaking with Not The Old Firm, McAllister said the injury problems made for a “tough” time with the club. He went on to express his delight at his fitness of late, featuring frequently for St. Mirren. Here’s what he had to say:

“Over the last few seasons for me there have been a lot of injuries, trying to return from one and getting another.

“This season I haven’t had any, apart from a few wee niggles. Getting me up to full fitness has been the main focus and I think I am there now. It has been a tough few years but this season has shown I can play every week.

“The first two seasons at St Mirren when I was younger, I was never fit with my groins and that continued at Derby County. I had a tough two years there where I was injured before I came back to St Mirren on loan and had hamstring issues.

“Last season I had a back issue. This season I have had a full season without a month out. Hopefully, it makes me better going into next year.”

McAllister has featured 34 times across all competitions this season. The former Derby man has netted one goal and laid on seven assists, featuring in a wide range of positions.

Now fit, the youngster will be looking to fulfil his potential and enjoy a successful career after an injury-hit stint with the Rams.