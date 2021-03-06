Speaking with the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has confirmed his priority will be to make permanent defensive signings this summer.

Blackburn Rovers currently have three defensive players on loan at Ewood Park.

Young Premier League defenders Jarrard Branthwaite and Taylor Harwood-Bellis both joined on loan in January, while left-back Barry Douglas signed on a temporary basis in the summer transfer window.

Daniel Ayala came in on a permanent deal but come this summer, Rovers’ defensive ranks will have depleted significantly. The futures of Ryan Nyambe and Amari’i Bell are in the air, with their current deals expiring.

Now, Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has acknowledged the need for permanent defensive signings in the summer transfer window.

Speaking with the Lancashire Telegraph, The 57-year-old said:

“Pickering I feel is going to be a really good footballer for this club for a long time, we’ll see how the recruitment goes.

“All of the loans will go back, the out of contract players, we’ll have to see whether we can do a deal with any of them, the summer is the summer and we’ll try and keep building the club as I’ve always said.

“Ideally you get young, hungry players who are desperate to get into the Premier League and take their careers in that direction. It’s not easy. We work hard on recruitment and let’s see what the summer brings.”

January signing Pickering is set to take up Blackburn Rovers’ left-back spot for the long-term once he has returned from his loan stint with Crewe Alexandra.

One loan duo Branthwaite and Harwood-Bellis have returned to their parent clubs, Mowbray will have just two centre-back options with plenty of Championship experience in Darragh Lenihan and Daniel Ayala.

Scott Wharton was involved in the first-team picture prior to injury, while youngster Tyler Magloire has impressed out on loan.

How many defenders do Blackburn Rovers need to sign?