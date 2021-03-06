According to Edinburgh Live, Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has said Preston North End are set to release loaned out winger Josh Ginnelly this summer.

The 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season and having struggled to make an impact at Deepdale, the winger could be set to depart.

Ginnelly has spent much of his time at Preston North End out on loan. He is currently with Scottish outfit Hearts, where he has scored four goals and laid on two assists in 10 games.

Now, an update has emerged on his future with the Lilywhites.

Loan boss Robbie Neilson has said Hearts are remaining patient over a potential permanent deal for Ginnelly. The former MK Dons boss has said Preston are poised to release the former Burnley youngster, telling the Edinburgh Evening Press:

“We’re just letting it lie at the moment, see how his rehab goes and take it from there. There’s no rush on it. He is still here, part of the group and getting his treatment here. He is a good character to have about the place.

“It’s all dependent on the parent club and what they want to do. Josh is out of contract in the summer at Preston and I think it looks like he probably won’t get another deal down there. We have a duty of care to cover his contract and cover his rehabilitation as well.”

Since joining Preston just over two years ago, Ginnelly has made nine appearances for the club. He spent time on loan with Bristol Rovers last campaign before linking up with Hearts last summer.

Would you like to see him offered a new deal at Deepdale? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Josh Ginnelly - stay or go?