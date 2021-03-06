Middlesbrough have produced several success stories from their illustrious academy system over the years.

Marcus Tavernier, Dael Fry, Djed Spence, and Hayden Coulson are all part of the current side having previously been key members of the Middlesbrough youth set up. The likes of Stewart Downing, Chris Brunt, James Morrison and Brad Jones have all come through the academy in the past and have been regulars at the highest level.

Boro boss Neil Warnock has given several young players their chance in the first-team during his time in charge at the Riverside. Nathan Wood was regularly in and around the starting eleven before making the loan switch to League One Crewe Alexandra and teenage winger Sam Folarin was given his debut earlier this season, scoring against Brentford in a 2-1 defeat.

But in an interview with The Northern Echo, Warnock expressed that given the standard of the second tier it will become increasingly difficult for youngsters to be given the opportunities they need and in future they will need to go out on loan to get valuable minutes.

“At the moment, you just can’t see how a 17 or 18-year-old is going to get in our team, if I’m honest,” he said candidly.

“They have to do the work outside and go on loan.”

He went on to say that the academy setup is in the capable supervision of Craig Liddle and that the chances for players will come in the future.

“The Under-23s are in good hands. There will be opportunities for the academy, but it’s just difficult at the moment. When you look at the Championship level now, it’s so physical.

“They’ve got my ideas on what I think they should do with regard to toughening some of the lads up, and I’m sure they’ll take that on board in pre-season. The academy is good up here though. There are a lot of lads who will come through two or three years down the line, after I’ve gone.”

Middlesbrough currently have nine players out on loan, many of which have featured in the first-team previously.

Goalkeepers Tomas Mejias, Dejan Stojanovic, Brad James and Sol Brynn are currently plying their trade at Dynamo Bucuresti, St Pauli, Aldershot Town and Darlington respectively. Defender Nathan Wood joined up with Stephen Walker at Crewe, whereas Rumarn Burrell, Isaiah Jones and Lewis Wing are on loan at Bradford City, Queen of the South and Rotherham United until the end of the season.