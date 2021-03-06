Speaking to The Northern Echo ahead of Middlesbrough’s trip to Swansea City this weekend, manager Neil Warnock spoke out on the club’s chances of reaching the play-offs this season.

Going into the game, Middlesbrough sit in ninth position and are just five points off Bournemouth in sixth. If results go their way this weekend they could bridge that gap to two points with just over 10 games left to play between now and the end of the current campaign.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has a record eight promotions under his belt and he will be eyeing up at least one more before his illustrious career comes to an end.

When asked about Boro’s play-off chances this year, he believes that both fifth and sixth position are all to play for and that the Teessiders will be in with a shout of achieving a place in the top six.

“If you look at the top four clubs, I don’t think they’re catchable really,” said Warnock.

“I don’t think they’re going to lose enough points for us to catch them with the games we’ve got left. But I think the other two positions are up for grabs.

“I think if you look at Reading and Bournemouth, who are fifth and sixth, and then Barnsley and Cardiff, there are two places there to fight for. They’re the four that are going to be fighting it out, and we have to try to be a part of that.”

Middlesbrough’s consistency has ultimately been their downfall when it comes to the reason why they don’t find themselves already part of that top six. In the top half of the Championship only Bristol City have lost more games than Boro.

Their home form has also been slightly worrying of late, winning just one of their last seven at the Riverside Stadium, with that victory coming against Huddersfield Town last month.

Boro’s away form has been better however and they will be hoping to take this form into the game with Swansea City this weekend, with Steve Cooper’s side having won three of their last five games at the Liberty Stadium.