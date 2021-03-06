QPR head to Bristol City in the Championship today, with Mark Warburton’s side having fallen off the pace in recent fixtures.

After five-straight wins in the Championship, QPR have now suffered back-to-back defeats. Fans had genuine play-off hopes at one point but now their team is slumped in 17th, with an eight-point gap to the bottom three.

Today they head to Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City who’ve also experienced an upturn in form of late. Under new management, Bristol City halted a run of six-straight defeats in the Championship with back-to-back wins against Middlesbrough and Swansea City.

They suffered a narrow loss at home to Bournemouth last time out, and so Pearson will be gunning to keep his side’s play-off hopes alive against an indifferent QPR side today.

One player who could be pivotal in the game is Nahki Wells – the former QPR man has sprung into life since Pearson’s arrival and finally looks to be enjoying his football at Ashton Gate. He’s scored twice since Pearson’s appointment, and will be hoping to exploit a QPR back-line that lacks in pace.

That lack of pace was evident when Geoff Cameron was left for dead when chasing Carlton Morris who scored Barnsley’s third in midweek, and someone who might be a better fit today is Osman Kakay – the Sierra Leone man has spent most of 2021 on the bench after starting the season in blistering form.

It looked as though he’d become a really crucial member of the side this me round but he’s since fallen out of favour. A return could be on the cards today, and at centre-back alongside Yoann Barbet and Rob Dickie, QPR would have much more pace to deal with the likes of Wells.

Cameron has become an increasingly contested name this season and despite being named club captain, he’s not winning over too many fans. Expect Warburton to mix it up today after recent results, and expect a feisty game at Ashton Gate.