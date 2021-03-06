Sheffield Wednesday travel to Reading in the Championship today, in what is Darren Moore’s second game in charge of the Owls.

The former Doncaster Rovers boss was appointed at Sheffield Wednesday at the start of this week. He took charge of his first game v Rotherham United in midweek, but it’d end in a 2-1 defeat.

It was a dire result for the Owls in their bid for Championship survival. But fans don’t blame Moore – he’s come into a desperate situation, with now 13 games left to figure out his best team and avoid relegation.

Arguably the most important and debated position for Moore will be up-front. He started with one striker in Callum Paterson but the 26-year-old squandered several chances.

Speaking on Paterson after that game though, Moore seems keen on Paterson being his no.9:

"He can be pleased with his performance, but he’ll feel like he could’ve gotten a goal. I see him as an out-and-out striker." Moore on Paterson.#SWFC https://t.co/QiSGW7XlDp — The Star SWFC (@TheStarOwls) March 3, 2021

The other obvious candidate to come in as the lone striker would be Jordan Rhodes. Despite him being one of Wednesday’s most contested names of the modern era, he could’ve converted a lot of the chances that Paterson missed in midweek.

Another option for Moore is to start Windass – he was named on the left-hand side v Rotherham but to little effect, and he or Rhodes could prove a better option up-front than Paterson.

A lot for Moore to think about as he heads to Reading today. The Royals sit in 5th-place of the Championship table and will be gunning to claim all three points against a Wednesday side who’ve lost their last five in the league.