Reading are expected to release Tennai Watson this summer, as per a report by Berkshire Live.

The right-back ‘does not have a future’ have the Madejski Stadium and is likely to be allowed to move on.

Watson, who is 23 years old, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent.

Although he does provide some decent back-up and cover to their defensive department, he is in need of some regular game time at this stage of his career.

Watson has made just two appearances in all competitions this term and finds himself stuck with the Under-23’s.

He is a product of the Royals’ academy and rose up through their youth ranks before signing his first professional contract in 2016. He made his debut in August of that year and has since played eight more times for the Berkshire outfit.

Reading loaned him out to AFC Wimbledon for the 2018/19 season and he enjoyed his time with the League One side, making 28 appearances in all competitions.

Coventry City then came calling in the last campaign and he played seven times for the Sky Blues as they were promoted to the Championship under Mark Robins.

Watson is poised to become available this summer and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.