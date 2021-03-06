Millwall have held talks with Scott Malone over a permanent move, as per a report by London News Online.

The defender re-joined the Lions on loan in the January transfer window from fellow Championship side Derby County.

Malone, who is 29 years old, has done well since returning to the Den having previously played for the London club from 2012 to 2015.

He is out of contract at Pride Park at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent. Millwall are keen on landing him but their boss, Gary Rowett, admits they could face competition.

He has said: “We’ll sit down when we think it is right. We’ve certainly had some discussions with Scott and his agent. But I’ve said it before with the likes of Scottie and Woodsy [Ryan Woods] – our job is to get them back playing to their best level.

“If we can do that, when they have played at a higher level, then undoubtedly they are going to attract other teams. There might be some who can pay them a lot more money than we can.”

He added: “Hopefully we can keep someone like Scott for longer. His goals against Blackburn, Sheffield Wednesday and the one the other day are incredible bits of finishing. He has five goals from wing-back. Ultimately that is going to get attention, you can’t avoid that.”

Malone is an experienced player in the Football League and would be a shrewd permanent signing by Millwall this summer.

He has racked up over 300 appearances in his career to date and has previously played for the likes of Wolves, Bournemouth, Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Fulham.

Millwall and Malone are in action today against Blackburn Rovers at home.

Will Malone join Millwall permanently?