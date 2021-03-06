Birmingham City reporter Brian Dick has assessed Jonathan Leko’s first season at the club, and looked ahead to today’s trip to Barnsley in the Championship.

Aitor Karanka takes his Birmingham City side to one of the division’s form teams in Barnsley today.

It’s another tough assignment for Blues who go into today in 21st-place of the Championship table, and Barnsley in 8th. But ahead of today, BirminghamLive reporter Brian Dick hosted a live Q&A with fans.

One of the topics that came up was summer signing Leko:

“I have to say I was expecting more from him,” Dick explained. “Although I don’t think he’s been used brilliantly well, it’s been difficult for him to break into a struggling team which has been chopped and changed.”

The 21-year-old joined Birmingham City from West Brom on a permanent deal ahead of this season. He was a hugely exciting signing for Blues and he’s since made 22 Championship appearances, but has failed to score a single goal.

He’s mostly been utilised from the substitute’s bench. Karanka more often than not dons a one-striker formation as well, with his contested tactics and substitutions leaving that lone striker forever isolated.

That’s been the story of the season so far for Karanka and Birmingham, and Dick doesn’t expect Karanka to budge on his striker stance v Barnsley today. His predicted line-up is as follows:

Etheridge; Colin, Roberts, Dean, Pedersen; Harper; Sanchez, Gardner, Sunjic, Bela; Hogan.

Barnsley will be gunning to keep their play-off dream alive against an out-of-favour Birmingham City side, and Karanka’s best hope will be to make life difficult for the Tykes,