Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe is tight-lipped on his sides’ contract talks, as per a report by Plymouth Live.

Key player Danny Mayor is in the final few months of his current deal but his manager refused to give away any update on his situation.

Mayor, who is 30 years old, will become a free agent this summer if the Pilgrims decide against extending his stay.

The experienced winger joined the Pilgrims in 2019 and played a huge role in their promotion from League Two last season.

When asked whether the club were in talks with him over a new deal, Lowe said: “That’s private and confidential. I have loads of discussions with a lot of players. They will stay in house. Our lads know what we are about. I think I’m an honest manager with the. I say to them ‘You do well by me, I do well by you’. I think that has been proven over the couple of years we have been here.

“I’m not in panic stations where I have to go and offer someone a two-year contract right now. I certainly don’t. The lads are playing for contracts, they are playing to get in the team, and that’s like every player up and down the country, not just at Argyle.”

Mayor started his career at Preston North End and went on to play 77 times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having a loan spell at Tranmere Rovers.

Sheffield Wednesday snapped him up in 2012 and he made eight appearances for the Owls in the Championship. The Yorkshire outfit then decided to ship him out on loan to Bury and Southend United to get some more experience under his belt.

Mayor joined Bury permanently and spent five years on the books at Gigg Lane before joining Plymouth.

Will Mayor be at Plymouth next season?