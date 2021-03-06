Charlton Athletic are back on the road today and take on Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium.

The Addicks got back to winning ways last time out with a much needed 1-0 away win at Wigan Athletic.

Lee Bowyer’s side will be looking to build on that this afternoon as they line up against their former boss Karl Robinson.

Charlton are currently 9th in the league table and are five points off the Play-Offs. They will know a run of good results could see them rise into the top six between now and the end of the season.

Oxford, on the other hand, are only a point behind the Addicks and will leapfrog them if they win today.

Quotes

Bowyer has said, as per his club’s official website: “Since Karl [Robinson] left here, he’s built a good squad. It takes time to build a side and he’s put a good side together. They have players that move the ball well and that can hurt you.”

Team news

Charlton will be without long-term absentee Ryan Inniss, whilst Darren Pratley will serve the final game of his suspension picked up from his red card against Blackpool last weekend.

Alex Gilbey won’t play a part this afternoon due to injury but is poised to return to training. However, top scorer Chuks Aneke will play a part despite limping off against Wigan.

Here is a predicted line-up- (4-3-3)-

Ben Amos, Adam Matthews, Akin Famewo, Jason Pearce, Ian Maatsen, Jake Forster-Caskey, Ben Watson, Matt Smith, Liam Millar, Chuks Aneke, Conor Washington.

Who will win?