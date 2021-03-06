Derby County travel to Coventry City in the Championship today, as Wayne Rooney’s side look to resurrect a 4-0 defeat at Cardiff City last time out.

Rooney was dealt a schooling by one of the game’s most weathered managers in Mick McCarthy last time out.

Cardiff beat the Rams 4-0 in South Wales in what was a calamitous performance from the Rams, but they’ve a good chance to reinstate some pride and pull themselves away from the drop zone against the Sky Blues today.

Mark Robins side have neared the bottom three throughout the campaign. They sit in 20th going into today – three points and a place behind Derby County in 19th.

But Rooney’s task today will be made harder by the continued absence of David Marshall – the 36-year-old stopper missed the Cardiff defeat through a back injury, and is a ‘long shot’ to feature today claims Rooney.

Elsewhere, DerbyshireLive report that Tom Lawrence is still a ‘couple of weeks’ away from a return, and that Jordon Ibe needs some time with the U23s before he returns to first-team action.

But Rooney will welcome back Patrick Roberts who also missed the Cardiff game last time out.

Not a lot of positives on the injury front for Derby County to take into today, but Rooney will be hoping that his side have enough Championship quality to ease past Coventry, and give themselves some more breathing space in the Championship.

Another tough assignment for both sides, and expect Derby to be start quickly after their Cardiff humbling in midweek.