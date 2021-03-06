For Sheffield Wednesday fans, they knew they were up against it from before the current season got underway.

Deducted 12 points, later reduced to six, the Owls start the 2020/21 Championship campaign on minus points.

They’ve battled to put points on the board but even a full complement of points from a zero start wouldn’t lift them from the bottom three.

Wednesday woes – a relegation battle

The 2020/21 campaign has seen the Owls stumble along from poor performance to poor performance with smatterings of hope in between.

It is a campaign that has seen them dispose of two managers with the sackings of Garry Monk and Tony Pulis. They’ve only just pilfered Darren Moore from neighbouring Doncaster Rovers.

Still, Moore’s appointment sees the Owls in 23rd place in the Sky Bet Championship table – 7 points behind Birmingham City and safety.

They face a tough game today against 5th place Reading. It will be a game that sees the Owls up against a former player in 20-goal hotshot Lucas Joao.

Lucas Joao – former Owl and current Reading hotshot

Joao joined Wednesday from Portuguese side Nacional in July 2015, signing for £2.5m. He went on to feature in 127 games for the Owls, scoring 29 goals and adding 13 assists.

He then joined Reading in August 2019 for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal. He’s made 48 appearances for Reading, scoring 26 goals and providing 10 assists.

This season, across all competitions, Joao has 20 goals and six assists – 17 of those goals being in the Championship.

These Sheffield Wednesday fans were quick to comment about the return of Lucas Joao to face the Owls today. Here is a selection of their comments.

Owls fans comment on Joao inevitablity

Betting on Joao to score today should be illegal, literally printing money. #swfc — Chris (@Chris_B_SWFC) March 6, 2021

I think the writings on the wall today. Joao is an absolute nailed on cert to score! ⚽️ #SWFC #WAWAW — The Wednesday ’Til I Die Podcast (@WTIDPOD) March 6, 2021

It’s not the inform players we need to worry about…..it’s those who ain’t scored in the last 30, “out of form? Don’t worry, Wednesday will assist. ! — mark christian smith (@markchristiansm) March 6, 2021

Of course ………..until joao scores after 23 seconds to change my mind 🤣 — Gav risk (@Gavrisk) March 5, 2021

Definitely having a few bob on Joao scoring, the odds will be crap no doubt — lee oxley swfc (@leeoxley1) March 5, 2021

Might smash a tenner on Lucas Joao to score the only goal tomorrow… #swfc — Chris Stables #CHANSIRIOUT (@chris_stables) March 5, 2021

He’ll score 3 today. 30 yard volley for the 3rd and then take his shirt off to reveal a picture of Carlos — Atdhe Nuhiu (@ATDHENUHIU13) March 6, 2021

He’ll not get an easier afternoon against these clowns. — Tim Wild (@TPWild1979) March 6, 2021

Night shift done, expecting to wake up at 330 to see that Joao has already put 4 past us! #swfc — M (@mattyn1991) March 6, 2021

Deffo can't take watching a 90th min winner by Joao today 🤢 #swfc — Niamh (@niamhyelizabeth) March 6, 2021

