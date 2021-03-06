Birmingham City’s Caolan Boyd-Munce is still working his way back from injury, with uncertainty surrounding his future not going away.

Birmingham Live reporter Brian Dick took part in a fan Q&A yesterday. One question put to him regarded Boyd-Munce – the 21-year-old is out-of-contract in the summer, having been sidelined since November with a thigh injury.

But Dick explains how there’s no news on the contract front regarding the Northern Irish talent, he wrote:

“Doesn’t seem like much is going on as regards contracts for the summer while the Championship status is in doubt.

“I know Aitor Karanka has talked him up in the past, but when I asked about him yesterday he said CBM is still working with the medical team.”

Karanka urged Birmingham City to extend Boyd-Munce’s contract earlier in the week. The Spaniard is a fan of his having seen him in play in the Championship just once this season.

Last time round, the attacker featured six times in the Championship. He grew up in the Glentoran youth academy in his native Northern Ireland before making the switch to St Andrew’s.

He’s been involved in the Blues set-up since 2016 but has just nine first-team appearances to his name, and his spell at the club could yet end this summer.

Birmingham City currently sit in 21st-place of the Championship table and with just a three-point lead over Rotherham United in 22nd.

Karanka will be praying for the best when he takes his side to one of the league’s form teams in Barnsley today. But Rotherham wont be in action, and so Blues have a chance to continue their push up the Championship table.