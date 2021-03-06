Nottingham Forest travel to Watford in the Championship’s early kick-off today.

Chris Hughton takes his side down to Vicarage Road to face Xisco Munoz’s Watford who currently sit in 3rd-place of the table. Both managers were installed midway through this season. Both got off to contested starts to their reigns, but both have since turned it around.

Forest have lost just three Championship games since the turn of the year, picking up 21 points in the process to bring them up to 16th. Watford meanwhile have pulled level on points with Brentford in 2nd, after a run of five wins from their last six in the Championship.

But Forest pose a new task for Munoz today – Hughton’s side will want to make themselves hard to break down, frustrate their opponents and hopefully make a break for it on the counter.

One man who Hughton will be welcoming back to the side today who could compliment that is Ryan Yates – the 23-year-old as proved contested at times this season, coming in and out of the team owing to a recurring calf injury.

He’s in line to make his 25th Championship appearance of the season today, but the likes of Lewis Grabban (hamstring), Scott McKenna (ankle) and Harry Arter (calf) are all ruled out. McKenna’s absence in defence was a blow to Hughton who’s been without the Scot since Janaury, whilst Grabban and Arter have played back up roles this season.

A huge test for both sides today, but both still have it all to play for in the Championship, and so it should make for an entertaining clash.