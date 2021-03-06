Mansfield Town have signed Keaton Ward following his release by Barnsley, as announced by their official club website.

The Stags have re-signed the youngster on a deal until the end of the season.

Ward, who is 20 years old, rose up through the youth ranks at Field Mill but left for Barnsley in 2019 after impressing there on trial.

However, he has now returned to his former club after being released by the Tykes last month.

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough has said: “Keaton will provide cover in the midfield area. He knows the setup here well and we’re delighted to have him on board.

“He’s been training with the academy and the first team. He looks a neat and tidy player, good technically and doesn’t look out of place training with the first team.”

Ward didn’t make a senior appearance for Barnsley but did play for their Under-23’s side.

He has also had loan spells away in non-league since moving to South Yorkshire at the likes of FC United of Manchester, Gainsborough Trinity and Ilkeston Town to gain some experience.

Mansfield are currently 19th in League Two and will be looking to climb away from any potential relegation danger between now and the end of the season.

Ward will give them more depth and options in midfield and may also have his sights set on earning a contract extension this summer.