Oxford United’s Cameron Brannagan believes he is not back to his best just yet, as per a report by the Oxford Mail.

His performances last season helped the U’s get to the League One Play-Off final and have seen him linked with a move away over the past 12 months.

However, a rare eye inflammation saw him sidelines for the first part of this season.

Brannagan is thankfully healthy and back now and is eager to replicate his form from the last campaign.

Millwall made a bid to sign him in the last transfer window, whilst he was linked with Leeds United and Burnley during the back end of last season, as reported at the time by Football Insider.

Brannagan insists there is more to come from him now: “Performance-wise, I’m not going to say I’ve been great, I’m not getting to do stuff I would normally do. But I keep saying I’ve got to look at where I’ve come from. I’m just happy to be back playing and enjoying what I do.

“The more I play, the more confident I’ll get – I just need a goal. Once I get that I think I’ll be back to my old self. I just need that little bit more confidence and then I’ll be fine.”

Brannagan, who is 24 years old, has impressed for Oxford since joining them in 2018 from Liverpool. The midfielder has scored 14 goals in 126 games in all competitions for the U’s.

Prior to his move to the Kassam Stadium, he rose up through the youth ranks at Anfield and went on to play nine times for the Reds’ first-team, as well as having a loan spell away in League One at Fleetwood Town.

