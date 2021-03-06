Nottingham Forest’s Fouad Bachirou is ‘believed to be’ attracting interest from Rosenborg, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

The midfielder only joined the Reds last summer but has struggled for game time with the Championship side.

Bachirou, who is 30 years old, has made just three appearances in all competitions this season, one of which has come in the league.

He signed a two-year deal at the City Ground when he signed in August last year but could be handed an escape route by Rosenborg at the end of this campaign.

Read: Ipswich Town set sights on Wigan Athletic attacker

They are 26-time Norwegian champions and are currently captained by former Hull City and Bristol City man Markus Henriksen.

Bachirou’s time in England hasn’t worked out and a move to Norway this summer would suit all parties.

He started his career at PSG but moved to Scotland in 2010 for a four-year spell at Greenock Morton. The Comoros international then transferred to Ostersunds and made 102 appearances for the Swedish side.

Read: Celtic closing in on the signing of in-demand forward from the EFL

Bachirou was snapped up by Malmo in 2018 and spent three years on the books there. He helped them win the Swedish Allsvenskan title last year before moving to Nottingham Forest.

However, he may now be on his way back to Scandinavia in a couple of months time as Rosenborg eye a swoop for him.