Charlton Athletic academy graduate Daniel Bowry has joined Wealdstone on loan from Cheltenham Town.

The Stones’ official club website has announced that the defender has signed for them on an initial one-month loan.

Bowry, who is 22 years old, has been given the green light to leave Cheltenham to get some more experience under his belt.

He joined the Robins in 2019 and spent time on loan in the National League South last season with Bath City.

Read: Charlton Athletic bracing themselves for Championship interest in 27-year-old

Bowry started his career on the books at Charlton and was a regular for the Addicks at youth levels. However, he never made the step up into their first-team.

Instead, the youngster was loaned out to non-league for spells at Kingstonian and Hampton and Richmond Borough to get some senior game time under his belt before he was released at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Read: Charlton Athletic man eyed by Gillingham could become a free agent this summer

Bowry was subsequently snapped up by Cheltenham on a free transfer and has since given the League Two side more depth and cover in defence.

However, he has struggled for opportunities with Michael Duff’s side over the past season-and-a-half and they have let him leave on loan again now to Wealdstone to get more minutes.

Bowry could make his debut for the Stones this afternoon as they take on FC Halifax Town.