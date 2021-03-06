If Josh Windass’ links with a move to Ipswich Town materialise this summer, Sheffield Wednesday should turn to Peterborough United star Siriki Dembele to add to their attacking ranks.

A report from Football Insider emerged on Friday claiming Windass is attracting interest from the Tractor Boys. The recently appointed Paul Cook is familiar with the Sheffield Wednesday attacker and will be looking to shape his new squad at Ipswich Town this summer.

If a move to Portman Road was to materialise, the Owls would be left an attacker light, losing firepower in an already struggling attack.

Wednesday have scored just 24 times in 33 games this season, the second-lowest of all 24 Championship sides. Of those 24, Windass has contributed seven (five goals, two assists).

In the wake of the rumoured interest in Windass, Sheffield Wednesday should be keeping an eye on Peterborough United star Siriki Dembele.

The Scottish youngster would be a worthy addition to the squad at Hillsborough, providing a creative and goalscoring threat.

Dembele has notched up seven goals and 11 assists in 31 games this campaign. Featuring in attacking midfield, upfront and on the left-wing, the 24-year-old is a constant problem for League One defences.

Previously compared to Wilfried Zaha, the tricky and pacey Dembele looks ready for a step up to a higher level. After spending time in the Nike Academy, the London-born forward joined Grimsby Town in 2017.

The playmaker impressed with the Mariners, earning a move to the Posh in the summer of 2018. Since then, Dembele has gone on to score 20 goals and provide 27 assists in 109 games at London Road.

