As quoted by the club’s official website, QPR boss Mark Warburton has said his side are determined to bounce back against Bristol City after “sloppy defending” led to their midweek defeat to Barnsley.

The R’s are looking to make a return to winning ways after falling to a midweek defeat at the hands of a bang in-form Barnsley side.

The Tykes beat Mark Warburton’s side 3-1, condemning QPR to back-to-back defeats. Daryl Dike opened the scoring for Valerien Ismael’s side before Charlie Austin equalised a matter of minutes later.

However, Alex Mowatt put Barnsley back ahead before the half-hour mark before Carlton Morris added a third in the second half.

Lamenting “sloppy defending”, Warburton hopes his side can respond on Saturday afternoon. Rangers face Bristol City at Ashton Gate and will be looking to condemn Nigel Pearson to a second loss as Robins boss.

Ahead of the game, QPR boss Warburton looked back on his side’s loss to Barnsley. Speaking with the club’s official website, the 58-year-old said the focus has to be on their next loss despite their Wednesday night disappointment. He said:

“It’s all about the next game. That’s all it can be about and I am sure every other manager and coach will tell you the same.”

“We paid the price for sloppy defending and not getting our rewards at the other end. I was disappointed because we lost at home. It’s as simple as that.

“We had a couple of chances in the opening ten minutes to score at least once which would have changed the dynamic of the game.

“But that’s all ifs, buts and maybes. We have to do it on the pitch.”

A victory later today could see QPR rise as high as 14th place, should other results go their way. As for Pearson’s Robins, a win could see them go within seven points of the top six.

