As per the Sunderland Echo, Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has said there has been no change regarding Luke O’Nien’s contract situation amid claims a new deal was imminent.

Reports emerged last week stating that the Black Cats were about to offer the 26-year-old a new deal at the Stadium of Light.

O’Nien’s current deal with Sunderland is set to expire at the end of the season. The League One club risk losing the versatile star for nothing, with question marks surrounding his future with on Wearside.

However, reports have emerged reiterating Sunderland’s stance over the former Wycombe Wanderers man’s contract situation.

As per the Sunderland Echo, manager Lee Johnson has said there is no change regarding the club’s stance over an immediate new deal for O’Nien. It is added that the club “undoubtedly” want to keep him in the long-term. Despite being a player they want to keep, the club will not be rushing to act just yet.

With the Black Cats in the hunt for promotion and O’Nien’s future in the air, it awaits to be seen how the situation pans out.

O’Nien’s versatility makes him a valuable member of Johnson’s squad. Featuring at centre-midfield, right-back, right-wing back and right centre-back, he can operate in a host of positions.

So far this season, the Hemel Hempstead-born ace has featured in 26 games. His involvement this season takes him to 121 appearances in red and white since joining in 2018. In the process, Sunderland utility man O’Nien has contributed 11 goals and 13 assists.

Luke O'Nien - stay or go?