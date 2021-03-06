As quoted by Nottinghamshire Live, Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton has revealed Harry Arter and Scott McKenna are still “a couple of weeks away” from a return to action.

Both Arter and McKenna are still on the sidelines, enduring lengthy stints out of the Nottingham Forest side through injury.

31-year-old midfielder Arter made his last Forest appearance in an FA Cup win over Cardiff City back in January. The former AFC Bournemouth man has been forced out through a calf injury since then.

As for Scotland international defender McKenna, an ankle injury has kept him out of action since January 20th. The centre-back last featured in a Championship defeat at the hands of Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough.

Now, speaking ahead of Forest’s clash with Watford, an update on the injured duo has emerged.

Chris Hughton has provided a positive update, confirming both Arter and McKenna are back in training. However, the duo are both set for another “couple of weeks out’ as they work their way back to fitness. Speaking with Nottinghamshire Live, the Forest manager said:

“The good thing is Harry Arter is back in training and so is Scott McKenna. Realistically, Harry and Scott are probably still a couple of weeks away because they’ve both been out for a period of time.

“But sometimes we can fast-track players if we particularly need them for a game.

“It’s just trying to get that right balance with the work they’ve done and making sure that once we do get them back, they’re back for good as opposed to breaking down.”

With the two summer signings still out, Nottingham Forest will be looking to press on and respond to their midweek loss to Luton Town.

