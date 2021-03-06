Birmingham City are a side that many thought could possibly be challenging for the play-offs this season.

Those thoughts are far removed from the reality that the Blues and their fans face. Instead of looking at the top six, Aitor Karanka’s side is looking over their shoulders at the bottom three.

Nervous glances and an even more nervous disposition

Birmingham sit 21st in the Sky Bet Championship table. They have a cushion of just three points between themselves and Rotherham below them.

The Millers late, late win in that relegation six-point in midweek against Sheffield Wednesday was enough to nudge them within a win of safety.

Next up for City is a tough game away at Barnsley who have charged up the table this season and are looking a very tasty outfit.

Fingers of blame need pointing and some point at Karanka

The manager of a club is always the fall guy in the end. For Birmingham City, that stooge is Spaniard Aitor Karanka.

The former Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest boss has been in charge at St Andrew’s since July last year.

That time has seen him take charge of 36 Blues games. It is also a tenure that has seen the Spaniard win just eight games in a W8 D11 L17 record.

His sides have scored 0.72 goals per game whilst conceding 1.28 goals and have a rather unhealthy 0.97 points-per-match average.

For some fans, that is enough and fingers have definitely been pointed. Whilst not pointing and accusing, one fan (below) took it upon himself to question Sun reporter Alan Nixon on this.

Birmingham City fan tags Nixon in tweet – gets reply

With Birmingham City floundering under Karanka, it is expected that fans would be critical. That is likely what drives fans to ask questions and it was certainly one that was asked:

Opinion on Karanka at blues, stay up sack him or stick — adam sankey (@SankeyAdam) March 5, 2021

Nixon does tend to interact with fans and responds to a lot of questions directed at him. This is his reply to the above:

Squad needs investment … that’s the real key. https://t.co/ovRrLSuZGk — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) March 5, 2021

He was then asked by the same fan what he thinks would sort out these issues at the club. Again, Nixon was quick to comment:

Genuine quality up top. Covers a lot of cracks. And then play more positively. https://t.co/C5PjobXvaM — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) March 5, 2021

Birmingham City need to find something and find it soon. If they don’t, then those glances over the shoulder at the chasing pack will become more frantic.

