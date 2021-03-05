Cardiff City attempted to sign former Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo last month, claims Bluebirds boss Mick McCarthy.

The 28-year-old former Arsenal striker is now at Huddersfield Town. He was released by French club Toulouse at the end of last season and was without a club for the first half of this campaign.

But he was snapped up by Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield Town last month and he’s since featured three times in the Championship for his new club – inlcuding v Cardiff tonight

But Wales Online’s Tom Coleman reports that Cardiff made an approach to bring Sanogo to South Wales in Janaury, but were denied ‘due to work permit issues’.

His time at Arsenal was contested – the Frenchman joined from Auxerre in 2013 and would make eight Premier League appearances in his first season.

But he’d find himself out on loan at Crystal Palace the next season, at Ajax the next and then Charlton Athletic. He was eventually released by Arsenal and returned to France with Toulouse in 2017.

In three seasons, Sanogo managed 65 league appearances and 13 goals for the club.

McCarthy was appointed at Cardiff in Janaury on an initial deal until the end of the season. But after going unbeaten in his opening 11 games in charge and winning seven of those, he’s been handed an extended two-year deal.

Like Neil Harris did last season, McCarthy has come in and brought about genuine play-off hopes – his side sit in 7th-place of the Championship table after tonight’s goalless draw v Huddersfield Town, in which Sanogo missed a penalty.