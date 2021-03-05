Huddersfield Town continue their Jekyll and Hyde 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign with a performance tonight against Cardiff in a 0-0 draw at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Carlos Corberan’s side have been inconsistent all season which, strangely, is one of their only consistencies.

Tonight against Cardiff, you’d have fancied the Bluebirds to win based on their improved form under Mick McCarthy.

However, a stoic Town outfit held firm and showed, once again, they are not mugs just there for the taking.

Missed chance proves costly for Terriers

The home side Terriers actually had a fantastic chance to win the game from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute.

That penalty was taken by Yaya Sonogo, who Town picked up a fortnight ago from the free-agent pile after he was let go by French side Toulouse last summer.

His spot-kick from 12-yards out missed and was sent wide of the target. It was a missed opportunity for three points and it leaves the Terriers 18th in the Sky Bet Championship table – just six points from the drop zone.

Fans savage Sanogo over spot-kick miss

Sanogo’s was certainly a miss that had Huddersfield Town fans quick to comment and many of these fans didn’t hold back.

Here’s how some commented on the club’s official tweet of the Sanogo miss.

