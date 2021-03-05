Ipswich Town are ready to make a move for Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass this summer, according to a report by Football Insider.

The new Tractor Boys boss Paul Cook knows the forward well from managing him at Wigan Athletic.

Windass, who is 27 years old, has scored six goals in 31 appearances in all competitions for the Owls and still has another year left on his contract at Hillsborough.

However, Cook could try and lure him to Portman Road at the end of the campaign as he looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

Windass spent the second-half of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday before they made his move to South Yorkshire permanent last summer.

The son of Hull City legend Dean Windass scored nine goals in 56 games for Wigan under Cook.

He started his career with spells at Huddersfield Town and Harrogate Railway Athletic as a youngster before joining Accrington Stanley in 2013.

Windass caught the eye playing for Stanley and was snapped up by Rangers a few years later. He then spent two campaigns on the books at Ibrox, scoring a combined 19 goals.

He is now looking to help Sheffield Wednesday survive in the Championship but is being linked with a move to Ipswich this summer. Cook will want to bolster his ranks at the end of the season and may turn to some familiar faces.

Will Windass be at Sheffield Wednesday next season?