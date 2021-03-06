Bristol City host QPR in the Championship this weekend, with Robins manager Nigel Pearson giving an injury update on Jamie Paterson, Jay Dasilva and Tommy Rowe.

Bristol City were dealt their first defeat under Pearson last time out. They lost 2-1 at home to Bournemouth but tomorrow have a chance to resurrect their home form against QPR.

The Rs having won five-straight Championship games are now winless in three, losing the last two against Birmingham City and Barnsley.

Three Bristol City players won’t be featuring tomorrow though – Paterson has been in and out of the side since the turn of the year with various injuries, and it seems he won’t be in the squad to face QPR tomorrow:

“It’s one we need to be patient with,” Pearson told Bristol Live of Paterson’s return. “I don’t really like to talk about putting timescales on it that we can’t meet.

“If I’m prepared to be flexible for the benefit of the player – which is what it’s about as far as I’m concerned – whether it’s one, two, three weeks or whatever it is, it could be longer, I don’t know.

“It’ll just be an ongoing situation where we assess it and he’ll get the exposure when it’s appropriate.”

Dasilva meanwhile has been absent since December owing to a shin injury. He’s been limited to just nine Championship appearances this season, but Pearson had this positive update on the 22-year-old:

“Jay’s making good progress. You know the extent of the type of injury. He’s just getting used to how that feels now. Which is not always straight-forward.

“I’m someone who has broken their leg myself, it’s not necessarily an easy thing to deal with when you’ve got added clutter in your leg. He’s making good progress.”

The third name who’s on the mend is Rowe – the 32-year-old has missed the last nine outings due to a knee injury, but Pearson’s hoping he’ll be back for the final games of the season:

“Tommy, yeah, he has looked good out on the field. He’s making good progression. I’ve watched a couple of his training sessions during this week and he’s in really good spirits.

“He looks sharp. He should be able to come back into action in the next few weeks, which is great.”

Some positive news for Bristol City fans to take into the final weeks of the season. But first in front of Pearson’s side is another tough assignment in QPR – a win though could lift the Robins as high as 10th.